Kerry Washington Receives Backlash Over Tweet About DMX And Prince Philip's Deaths

In frame: Kerry Washington, Source: Instagram
Kerry Washington received an unexpected response for a tweet she posted about the rapper DMX and the British royal family's Prince Philip's deaths. Kerry's Tweet was in condolence for both the families but Twitter users pointed out how cringe-inducing it was. Eventually, the actor deleted the tweet, but netizens couldn’t stop criticizing her.
Taking to Twitter, Kerry wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip [sic] are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace.”
One user wrote, “The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place…now miss Washington please…” Throwing light at Prince Philip for the many controversial remarks he made during his long life, another user said, “Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line.” Another one wrote, “Kerry Washington’s social media manager getting fired :/” A netizen referred to Prince Philip’s history of offensive comments and tweeted, “DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places…don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen.”
Some supported her and wrote, “Kerry Washington defence squad is here I’m sawry I have to defend ha,” “Y’all it wasn’t even Kerry Washington who tweeted that. She was hacked I could spot it from a mile away yall are so gullible,” “I KNOW KERRY WASHINGTON DID NOT TWEET THAT.” Take a look at the reactions by netizens below.
"together at the pearly gates" https://t.co/hyC2aAjjRB pic.twitter.com/aIMxqgJbbY— alex (@alex_abads) April 9, 2021
kerry washington looking at her mentions pic.twitter.com/tuB2UGL6ao— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) April 9, 2021
deleted, but the List comes for all, @kerrywashington.— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 9, 2021
✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼
Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line. One of them slid down @LilNasX pole to hell and it wasn’t DMX pic.twitter.com/rralx3Kue0— Moderna Shawty (@Fentylibraheaux) April 9, 2021
Kerry Washington: “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates..?”— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 9, 2021
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/VaTvIMcZsD
I KNOW KERRY WASHINGTON DID NOT TWEET THAT pic.twitter.com/xIQ3v3lWmd— ðŸ¦‹ (@simply_lay_) April 9, 2021
Kerry Washington’s social media manager getting fired :/— Mars (@MarsinCharge) April 9, 2021
I can’t believe Queen Naija hacked Kerry Washington’s Twitter account and posted that...it’s getting out of hand.— KING Ë£ (@j_ubiquity) April 9, 2021
your worst tweet i fear— MANDY DAY (@evermoresivy) April 9, 2021
Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday. He was hospitalized for an undisclosed heart condition on February 2021 and was released after 28 days of observation and treatment. He died at Windsor Castle and the cause of his death has not been announced yet. American rapper DMX also died on the morning of April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. He had been hospitalized last week when he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York.
