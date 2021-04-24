Kesha Loses Against Dr. Luke Again As NY Court Rules In The Latter's Favour

American singer Kesha Rose Sebert has lost her legal battle against her former producer, Dr Luke yet again. This comes as a major blow for the artist who has been fighting in court against the defamation case for the longest time now. Earlier in February 2020, the New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter had ruled that Kesha caused defamation to the producer. This was after she had published a series of texts between herself and Lady Gaga claiming her producer Dr Luke had drugged and raped artist Katy Perry. Kesha‘s legal team attempted to appeal this decision but the court upheld it and thus dismissed the case.

The court ruled in favour of music producer Dr Luke after Kesha‘s legal team argued that she was protected by New York’s free speech law as the producer was a public figure. However, the court dismissed this claim saying the Grammy-nominated hitmaker isn't a public figure in the eyes of the law. The latest ruling comes as a major setback for the pop artist, although the judgment isn’t final.

The Kesha vs. Dr Luke case

It all started in 2014 when singer Kesha sued her former producer, Dr Luke, alleging sexual abuse. Her case was picked up and the singer later added that she had been sexually and emotionally abused by the producer. The case nearly came to death when she dropped it in 2016, but then the producer filed a defamatory case against her over her allegations. Dr Luke denied all allegations and claimed that the artist had smeared him with lies.

The case of sexual and emotional abuse saw its end in 2016. However, four years later, the legal battle between the two is still going on. Dr Luke’s defamation charges were attacked with newer pieces of evidence of his sexual misconduct, brought up by Kesha’s legal team. However, in February 2020, the court dismissed these claims. Kesha is known for her popular billboard hits like “TiK ToK” and “Praying,” while Dr Luke, is popular for producing some big hits in the early 2000s.

