Kesha Reveals How To Pronounce Her Name Correctly, Says It's 'not Ketchup'

American singer Kesha recently revealed the correct way to pronounce her name after people have been pronouncing her name wrong for years. The pop star revealed in a TikTok video earlier this week and said her name is “not ketchup.” According to Buzzfeed, the singer said in the video, "My name is Kesha. Keh-sha". She added, "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha". Since TikTok is banned in India, viewers will not be able to watch the video.

The singer is also quite active on her Instagram handle and she goes on to share several pictures, videos, and stories, giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Kesha recently shared a glamorous picture of her that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose giving an intense look. She donned a maroon floral dress and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice as they were all gaga over this post. Take a look at Kesha's Instagram post below.

Kesha Rose Sebert recently lost a legal battle against her former producer, Dr Luke. This is a major setback for the artist, who has been fighting the defamation case in court for quite some time. Earlier in February 2020, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter ruled that Kesha had defamed the producer. This came after she published a series of texts between herself and Lady Gaga in which she claimed her producer Dr Luke drugged and raped Katy Perry. Kesha's legal team attempted to appeal the decision, but it was upheld by the court, and the case was thus dismissed.

After Kesha's legal team argued that she was protected by New York's free speech law because the producer was a public figure, the court ruled in favour of music producer Dr Luke. The court, however, dismissed this claim, stating that the Grammy-nominated singer is not a public figure in the eyes of the law. The latest ruling is a major setback for the pop artist, though it is not final.

Image Source: Kesha Instagram