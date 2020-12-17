Keshia Knight Pulliam Shares Her Engagement Picture, Says 'my Heart Is Filled With Joy'

Cosby star Keshia Knight Pulliam announced her engagement to actor Brad James with an Instagram post. The couple first met on the set of the TV movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019, and romance sparked soon after between the two. Read on to know about Brad James and Keshia’s engagement posts, which also featured Keshia's three-year-old daughter from her first marriage, Ella Grace Hartwell.

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces engagement to Brad James

Cosby actor Keshia Knight Pulliam, who is 41 years old took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement to Brad James, 39, with her fans and followers. Keshia’s romantic post featured Brad James, her three-year-old daughter Ella Grace and herself. Keshia and daughter Ella could be seen wearing beautiful white outfits while James chose to wear a black shirt paired with a white blazer. The couple could be seen holding champagne glasses and were smiling. Her caption read, “I said Yes!! ❤️💍 I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day. Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Oh.... Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!” You can see the post here.

The Walk Away from Love actor also posted the same engagement picture on his Instagram profile as well and wrote, "Boats and ships are safe in harbour, but that's not why they're built... 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍

#engaged". Congratulatory messages and comments poured in for the newly engaged couple on their posts.

According to a report by Today.com, James, who's best known for his role as Todd in the Tyler Perry sitcom For Better or For Worse, proposed to Pulliam earlier this month in Atlanta, giving her a custom diamond eternity engagement band made by Fevzi of Aydin Jewelers. It will be a second marriage for both Pulliam and James. In an interview with ET, talking about her relationship, Keshia stated that it was just like an easy conversation when they were working, and on the set, and on downtime and it just blossomed into this. She further mentioned that it wasn't anything either one of them was looking for but they both felt like they were ready for it and in the right space in life.

Image Credits: Keshia Knight Pulliam Official Instagram Account

