Kevin Bacon All Set To Play The Antagonist In The 'Toxic Avenger' Reboot Film? Read On

Footloose star Kevin Bacon has reportedly been added to the Toxic Avenger reboot cast list and is supposedly set to play the part of the antagonist in the same. The news regarding the inclusion of Kevin Bacon in Toxic Avenger reboot cast list comes days after the same was announced by Legendary and Troma Entertainment, as per an article on The Hollywood Reporter. The latest addition to the list of Kevin Bacon movies will reportedly see him play a "slick: as well as an "over the top" villain. Read on to know more about it.

A little about the Toxic Avenger reboot film:

The upcoming film will be helmed by Macon Blair of I Don't Feel at Home in This World any more fame, who has also penned down the script. The upcoming film will tell the story of a struggling average individual, who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant who must go from shunned outcast to an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. The original film touched upon the themes of the destruction that humans are causing to the environment and is credited as one of the films that subverted the superhero genre more than two decades before Deadpool made it to theatres. The film is front-lined by Peter Dinklage, who will step into the shoes of Toxie, the central protagonist, for the film. Other cast members are the likes of Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige. It is believed that the production of the same will commence sometime around late June in Bulgaria. More information regarding the upcoming film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Kevin Bacon's film has seen him play characters from all walks of life. The list of Kevin Bacon movies includes the likes of James Gunn's Super and X-Men: First Class, the films which have also seen him play antagonist-like characters. More information regarding Kevin Bacon's upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A peek into Kevin Bacon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.