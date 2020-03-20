Kevin Bacon Uses His 'six Degrees' Concept For Social Distancing

Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon or also called as "Bacon’s Law" is a parlour game which is based on the six degrees of separation. The concept assumes that any two people on Earth are six or less associates away from each other. Fans challenge one another to find the shortest connection between a random actor and popular actor Kevin Bacon.

The idea is based on the assumption that anyone involved in the Hollywood film industry can be linked through their movie roles to Kevin Bacon within six steps. Now, Bacon has turned his six degrees’ idea to help maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19. Read to know more:

Kevin Bacon uses his six degrees concept for raising COVID-19 awareness

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a shutdown at several places. People are asked to stay home as a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus. Kevin Bacon took his social media handles to help people in maintaining social distancing.

Kevin uploaded a video in which he mentioned his six degrees’ idea and told people to use it to stay at home. He proposed everyone stay home and post their reason for staying at home by using the hashtag #IStayHomeFor. The Footloose star said that he is staying at home for his wife Kyra Sedgwick. Take a look at his post and caption about his chain and use of six degrees concept.

Kevin Bacon has been linked with the concept of interconnectedness (as in social networks) for along time. It has been popularised by the game "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon". In 2007, Bacon even created SixDegrees.org, a charitable foundation based on the same world phenomenon.

