Kevin Clarke's Death At 32 Leaves 'School Of Rock' Cast 'stunned And Saddened'

Kevin Clarke's School of Rock castmates have been paying tribute to him since the devastating news of his death broke on Wednesday, May 27, 2021 morning. Miranda Cosgrove, who acted as Summer, the band's supervisor, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a swanky private school who transforms his songwriting learners into a rock band, posted a few nostalgic photographs of the cast on Instagram on Wednesday, expressing her shock and sadness over Kevin Clarke's death. What came as a bigger surprise was the fact that the actor was only 32 at the time of his demise. Cosgrove said on Instagram, "The world lost an amazing soul, I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed, Kevin."

School of Rock's Kevin Clarke's death leaves everyone shocked

Maryam Hassan, who played the lead and powerful singer in the film, also expressed her shock and grief at Kevin Clarke’s death. She recalled the many memories she had with Kevin and how much fun they had had together. She further said that she would cherish all the many memories that they had created together and would forever hold on to the Valentine’s Day card he had given her. She concluded her caption by saying, “What a fun, genuine, and beautiful spirit you are. I say 'are' because you will still be here with Us. Always”. She signed off by calling him by his nickname in the film, Spaz.

Rivkah Reyes, who played the bassist in the film, penned a long and heartfelt note beside a picture of herself and Clarke as children. She wrote, “we spoke yesterday about him being on an episode of where are we now. I know it would’ve been chaotic and hilarious and so full of love and hyping each other up because that’s how our friendship always has been. I’m absolutely heartbroken. Kev was my first friend on set. we instantly connected over being jews from Chicago. he introduced me to green day and was the catalyst for my pop-punk phase (which hasn’t ended.) he was always supportive of me and my endeavours. his family would often come to my comedy shows and plays, and every time tenacious D was in town, we would go together. We would sometimes run into each other randomly in Chicago and he always gave me the biggest, warmest hugs. I’m so sorry to his beautiful mom Allison, his siblings Nicole and Cary, and to everyone who experienced his friendship and loving heart. I miss him so much. I am so grateful that my fellow cast mates, including @jackblack, have been able to support each other through this day. we are a strong, loving family. love you forever, spaz”.

