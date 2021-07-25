Kevin Connolly Reveals About His And His 6-week-old Daughter's Recent Battle With COVID-19

The coronavirus has mutated itself, and despite vaccination drives, people are contracting the virus. However, the COVID-19 vaccination is helping people with their boosted immunity and recover much faster. American actor-director Kevin Connolly recently opened up about his recent confrontation with the virus days after being fully vaccinated. The actor also revealed that his six-week-old daughter also contracted the virus, and they both are in the recovery stage. The Entourage actor also promoted vaccines and said that the vaccine helped him in fighting the virus.

Kevin Connolly opens up about his battle with COVID-19

Kevin Connolly recently appeared on the latest episode of Victoria The Podcast. During a chat with hosts Kevin Dillon and Doug Ellin, Connolly opened up about his COVID-19 recovery. Despite being fully vaccinated, the actor contracted the virus. However, he stated that it was because of the COVID-19 vaccine that his symptoms were manageable. He also revealed how his six-week-old daughter Kennedy Cruz Connolly also tested positive. He said that it was hard for him to see his daughter sick. However, Kennedy is doing fine. He further said that he and his daughter are now on their path to recovery as their temperature is back to normal.

The Unhappily Ever After actor promoted people to get vaccinated on the podcast. He said he does not have any doubt about the vaccine and credited it for saving his life. The actor also mentioned that his girlfriend Zulay Henao did not contract the virus despite taking care of him and his daughter. He said in the podcast that Henao was in close contact with him and his daughter, yet, her COVID-19 report was negative, which means the vaccine works.

Details about Connolly's daughter

Kevin Connolly and Zulay Henao welcomed their baby daughter, Kennedy Cruz Connolly, in early June. Connoly took to his Instagram on June 10 to share a photo of one-week-old Kennedy. In the caption, he wrote, "She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She’s only a week old!!’ @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!".

IMAGE: AP

