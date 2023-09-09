Kevin Costner Accuses Wife Christine Baumgartner Of 'utterly False' Claims Post Separation

Kevin Costner announced his separation from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. They had been married since 2004 and shared three children together. After Costner received a favourable verdict for paying monthly child support to his wife, court documents from the case reveal how his legal team interpreted Baumgartner’s claims.

They filed for a divorce back in May 2023.

Baumgartner and Costner share three children Cayden (16), Hayes (14) and Grace (13) together.

Baumgartner had requested a sum of $248,000 per month at one point during the trial.

Costner’s team accuse Baumgartner of making ‘utterly false’ claims

As per documents obtained by People magazine, Costner’s team had claimed that Baumgartner was making ‘utterly false’ points in order to gain the upper hand. In the documents, she argued that Kevin had ‘steadfastly’ refused to pay the child support that she deemed necessary to meet the needs of the children. However, the documents read, “That is demonstrably false and purposefully inflammatory.” Moreover, they argued that the definition of ‘reasonable needs’ was understood with subjective differences ‘in the context of child support.’

They added, “Christine's relentless ‘jihad’ against Kevin’s character adds a level of animosity to this proceeding that is wholly unnecessary, and meant to distract from the intellectual exercise at hand.”

Kevin Costner’s legal win

After the long drawn-out legal battle against his estranged wife, the 68-year-old received a favourable verdict. After a two-day hearing at the Santa Barbara court, it was concluded that Costner would be paying $63,209 every month in child support, as per a report from Entertainment Tonight. This verdict comes with a solid reduction for Costner, who was initially paid $129,000 every month after a temporary order from the court.