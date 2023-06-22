Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Unhappy After Actor Breaks Divorce News To Kids; Here's Why

Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, has expressed additional discontent with the actor due to the way he informed their three children about their impending divorce. Christine has recently disclosed the details surrounding the manner in which Costner broke the news to their kids. Furthermore, she has been making headlines for her significant child support demands from her estranged husband.

4 things you need to know

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner married each other in 2004.

Costner was previously married to Cindy Costner for 16 years, making Baumgartner his second wife.

Kevin and Christine have three children together, namely Hayes, Cayden and daughter Grace.

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May of this year.

Christine disagrees with how Kevin Costner broke news of divorce to kids

According to a prominent international publication, Christine opened up about her desire to inform their children about their divorce as a united front, despite their differences. However, it is reported that Costner dismissed her suggestion, insisting on having the right to personally disclose the news to the kids first, on his own terms. This resulted in Costner sharing the news with their children in Christine's absence, as he had intended.

(Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in happier times | Image: Shutterstock)

Kevin Costner's divorce proceedings with Christine Baumgartner have taken a contentious turn, with Christine expressing her dissatisfaction with the way Costner chose to share the news with their children. Allegedly, Costner informed their kids about the divorce via a brief 10-minute Zoom call from his Las Vegas hotel room, with Christine absent from the call.

Kevin Costner to pay hefty child support?

Christine has reportedly requested a substantial monthly child support amount from Costner, amounting to $248,000 starting from July 1. During court proceedings, Christine highlighted that she met Costner when she was just 18 years old and they married six years later. She emphasized her role as the primary caregiver to their children, while acknowledging Costner's consistent financial support for the family. The significant child support sum is intended to cover the children's well-being and upbringing.