Kevin Federline Extends Support For Ex-wife Britney Spears Post Conservatorship Hearing

Last week singer Britney Spears appeared before a Los Angeles court to openly discuss her conservatorship. While doing so, the 39-year-old requested the court to end her 13-year-long conservatorship and also explained why her father should not be the protector of her estate. Many Hollywood celebs openly supported Spears via social media and now her ex-husband Kevin Federline is doing the same.

Kevin Federline supports ex-wife Britney Spears

As reported by E!, Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently issued a statement on the matter. According to Kaplan, Federline is currently focused on the upbringing of Britney and his sons Sean and Jayden. Federline believes that the best thing for their children would be for their mom to be healthy and happy.

Britney's ex-husband continues to respect the musician and only hopes for the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it will only turn out to best for their kids as well. As per Federline, both his sons love Britney and he wishes their relationship to be nothing but strong and healthy. Federline’s attorney also shared that Britney can rightfully challenge to revoke her conservatorship and if that is what she plans to do, then Federline will support her for it.

Previously even singer Justin Timberlake, who once dated Britney Spears, took to his official Twitter space to express his views on the matter. He tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body”.

Justin further continued that he and his wife Jess have absolute support for the singer. He added, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live”.

(Image: Britney Spears Instagram)

