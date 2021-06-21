Kevin Feige Hints At More Prequel Stories Such As 'Black Widow' Being "on The Cards"

Marvel Studios' Head Honcho Kevin Feige quite recently hinted at more prequel and television shows that will explore the past of beloved MCU characters such as Black Widow could be on the horizon. Kevin Feige did the same while promoting Black Widow during his conversations with the officials at SlashFilm. In addition to the same, the studio president implied that there's growing interest within the confines of the studio to explore the histories of certain characters through upcoming additions to the list of Kevin Feige movies and TV shows. Read on to know more about what he had to say.

Kevin Feige on the possibilities of more prequel shows/films being a part of the MCU:

While on the topic, Kevin Feige was quoted by the officials at SlashFilm saying something on the lines of the fact that the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of the new and surviving MCU characters. While talking about the upcoming MCU Phase 4 film, in particular, Feige was quoted saying that the Scarlett Johansson-frontlined film is going to be a personal story and implied that the story of "this particular story of this particular cast is very personal and very specific to Natasha". Black Widow is the first MCU film in the history of the franchise which will be released in theatres as well as on Disney+ simultaneously, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More information regarding the Cate Shortland film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.

It must be noted that the recently-released and concluded MCU Disney+ Shows were also seen exploring the past and the backstories of some of the relatively overlooked characters while the events of the Infinity saga were underway. While WandaVision explored Wanda Maxinoff's traumatic past, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier mapped out the origins of its titular characters. Is it believed that the latest addition to the list of MCU Phase 4 shows, namely, Loki, will do the same for its lead character too.

About Black Widow:

As per the official synopsis of the film on the Marvel website, Black Widow will see Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. She will also be seen pursued by a force that will supposedly stop at nothing to bring her down. The movie, touted to be a stylised espionage thriller as well as a dysfunctional family drama, will also see Natasha dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland.

Black Widow trailer:

