Kevin Feige Opens Up About 'Spider-Man 4'; Says 'actively Beginning To Develop' The Film

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home recently hit the big screens and has been soaring at the box office since the advance bookings for the tickets commenced. After watching the film, MCU fans have already begun speculating what the next film in the franchise has in store for them. Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige recently mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that the team was 'actively beginning to develop' Spider-Man 4.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opens up on future of the Spider-Man franchise

Feige mentioned that he was collaborating with Disney and Sony and they have been talking about where the story should head next. He mentioned that the only reason why he was revealing this information was so that fans did not go through any 'separation trauma' as they did after the release of the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home. He assured Marvel fans, "That will not be occurring this time."

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Days prior to its release, when advance bookings for the tickets started, several ticket booking platforms crashed owing to the massive traffic of fans dying to get their hands on tickets, no matter how much they cost. According to a report by Forbes, the film has earned a whopping $43.6 million globally. In India alone, the film became one of the first few Hollywood films to hit the big screen after the COVID restrictions were eased in the country. The film garnered Rs 32.67 crores at the Indian box office on its first day of release and minted Rs 55.67 crores on the second day. The film crossed this milestone in the country despite other well-known films like Sooryavanshi and Pushpa: The Rise part 1 running in theatres.

Another MCU project fans are eagerly waiting for is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is scheduled to wrap up its reshoot this week after taking into account the events that took place in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the film will also include some exciting cameos and will also welcome some new characters to the MCU family.

