Kevin Feige Opens Up On Criticism Regarding The 'whitewashing' Of Doctor Strange Cast

Doctor Strange is one of the most popular films of Marvel Studios, bringing the mystic titular character from the comics on screen. While the first instalment of the film was widely praised by fans, it had received criticism of ‘whitewashing’ the movie as far as casting was concerned. Objections had been previously raised about the casting done by Marvel for one of the characters in the film. Years after the film’s release, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has opened up on the matter, calling the criticism a “wake-up call” for them.

Kevin Feige on criticism regarding Doctor Strange casting

Culture appropriation has become one of the major issues in Hollywood over the last few years. The issue regarding Doctor Strange had first begun when Tilda Swinton was cast in the character of the Ancient One. Since the character was shown to be an Asian male in the comics, Marvel had received backlash for having cast a Caucasian actor for the role. In an interview with Men’s Health, Kevin Feige said that during the time of the casting, he had believed that they were making the right decision and being “cutting-edge”. He added that they did not want to make the role into a stereotypical “old, wise Asian man”.

However, Kevin said that the criticism had brought a “wake-up call” for him after realising that they could have figured out ways to avoid the cliché even after casting an Asian actor for the role. Feige had made this statement in the context of another spin-off movie that has been announced in Phase 4 of the MCU, titled Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Actor Simu Liu has been cast for the titular role in the film.

The second instalment of Doctor Strange has also been announced in Phase 4, which is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the character of the Ancient One will likely not be seen in the film, as the character was killed in the previous instalment. The highly anticipated sequel of Doctor Strange has currently been given the release date of March 25, 2022.

