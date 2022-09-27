After the massive success of the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther, the fans are now awaiting the release of the second instalment of the franchise. As the much-awaited movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on 11 November 2022 as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently explained his decision to not recast King T’Challa yet.

Marvel president reflects on not recasting T’Challa

According to a recent interaction with Empire, Kevin Feige opened up about not recasting King T’Challa yet after the demise of Chadwick Boseman and revealed that there was a relatable and human element to everything they do because of which they felt that it was much too soon to recast. Stating further, he mentioned that the world was still process8ing the loss of Boseman and added how their conversations were all about how can they bring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy back.

Feige stated, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story. The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.”

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler will serve as the director for the second part too. Other casts who are returning to the franchise include Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Winston Duke. While the film's plot is still kept under wraps it is expected to pick up events from the first part and will continue to explore the world of Wakanda.

Image: Twitter/@chadwickbosemanAP