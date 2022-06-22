Kevin Feige Teases MCU Phase 5 Roadmap; Here's All Everything You Need To Know

Kevin Feige has gained massive attention from the audience for creating an intriguing fictional universe with interconnected plotlines in his movies and web series through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios is currently in Phase Four of the Cinematic Universe, the fans are quite curious whether the makers were planning to commence MCU Phase 5 or not. Kevin Feige recently left the audience in delight as he teased the same during his latest interview.

MCU Phase 5 in the works?

According to a conversation with TotalFilm, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, was asked about his plans for phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to which he revealed that there have already been clues about where the saga was going. He then added that they will be a little more direct about updating the fans on the same so that they will be able to see more of the roadmap.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap," Feige said.

On the other hand, the latest Marvel series titled Ms. Marvel is getting positive reviews from the audience. Ms. Marvel was released on Disney+ in various parts of the world and Disney+ Hotstar in India. The plot of the series revolves around Kamala Khan, a self-proclaimed biggest Captain Marvel fan, who turns into a superhero after gaining powers. Apart from Iman Vellani essaying the lead as Kamala Khan, the series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman among others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@feigekev