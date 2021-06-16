Kevin Hart Hits Back At Critics And The 'cancel Culture', Says 'Live, Love And Laugh'

Kevin Hart has gained wide popularity for his long career in stand-up comedy and has been building upon his film career over the last few years. The comedian recently sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times in order to promote his upcoming movie Fatherhood. While he covered a range of topics during his interaction, his quip on the cancel culture came as one of the highlight moments. He elaborated how it has created a negative impact and gave a strong response to his critics who have made the calls to cancel him.

Kevin Hart takes a jib at cancel culture

Stand-up comedy and humour have come under close observation in the last few years, which has given rise to cancel culture in the west. During his interview, Hart was asked whether calls to cancel him have affected him in any manner, to which he replied by saying that he has been unfazed by that reaction. He added that attempts have been made to “cancel” him multiple times in the past, but he has not let it create any dark “effect” on him.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor also talked about how no one is “perfect” and that it cannot be expected from anyone to “operate perfectly” all the time. He emphasised that the only possible way to ‘grow up’ is by making mistakes and learning from them. He further added that he has not come across any person to date who has not made any mistakes in life. He simply ended his message by saying “Live, love and laugh”. Hart had begun his career in comedy nearly a couple of decades ago and continues to actively perform on stage on his various tours across the world.

Kevin Hart has also starred in a number of popular films during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Central Intelligence, The Wedding Ringer and many more. His next film Fatherhood is set to release on June 18, which will show him playing the character of a single father.

