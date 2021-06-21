Kevin Hart Reveals How His Daughter Heaven Has Been Tough On Him Post His Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart has often been open about his mistakes since he cheated on his second wife, Eniko Parrish. The comedian recently revealed how it was even more difficult to open up about his cheating scandal before his children. He further explained his daughter Heaven's reaction while learning that her father cheated on her stepmother.

Kevin Hart opens up about his cheating scandal

Kevin Hart appeared on the Father's Day episode of Red Table Talk with Will Smith. The 41-year-old actor revealed how it is his children who touched his emotional side when they learned about his cheating scandal. While talking about revealing his scandal before his children, Kevin told Smith that he is usually not bothered by anything, however, his children's disappointment in him "dropped his head" for the first time. He further told Smith about how he realised that his children play an essential role in his life and have the ability to touch his emotional side.

Kevin Hart's daughter reacts to his cheating scandal

Kevin Hart revealed how his 16-year-old daughter reacted to his scandal. He revealed how his daughter was the one whose disappointment bothered him. He described the whole incident of making his daughter understand that he was sorry as "real". He further revealed that since he has told his daughter about the incident, she has been tough on him. He also said how his daughter has been tough of him to date.

Eniko Parrish talks about Kevin Hart cheating scandal

Kevin Hart made headlines in 2017 for cheating on his eight months pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish. During an episode of a Netflix docuseries, Eniko revealed how she came to know about her husband cheating. In 2017, Eniko opened up about how she received a video of her husband with some other woman while having breakfast. Eniko further revealed how she reacted to the video and lost it as soon as she found her husband cheating.

Kevin Hart went through an extortion scandal for over two months in 2017, as a man claimed he had a video of Kevin with some other woman. Following the scandal, Kevin Hart publically apologised to his wife for his deeds. He also extended an apology to his two children Hendrix and Heaven.

