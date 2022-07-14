Kevin Hart Reveals Will Smith's 'state Of Mind' After Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock

Hollywood star Will Smith was recently in the news after his altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. While Chris Rock reacted to the incident a while ago, the fans were curious about how Will Smith was doing after the incident took place. American comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently made a revelation about the M.I.B. actor by stating that he was in a better space.

The altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith took place after the comedian attempted a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being a part of the next GI Jane film. In doing this, he poked fun at Smith's wife's baldness, which is a result of a medical condition. Will Smith then walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian, after which he made his way back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth".

Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith is in a better space now

During the DC League of Super-Pets, Kevin Hart interacted with Entertainment Tonight and reflected on Will Smith’s state of mind after the sensational Oscar slap gate due to which he received massive criticism from fans and celebrities. The comedian then revealed that Will Smith was apologetic about the incident and added that he was in a better space at present. Stating further, Hart mentioned that he hoped Will Smith and Chris Rock would find a way to find some solace in that and move on.

"Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after. I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best,” he said.

Furthermore, Kevin Hart also stated how much he loved both Smith and Rock while adding that one couldn’t judge a person by one thing. He then stated that the fans should give him an opportunity to grow and move on. He added, "I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."

Image: Shutterstock