Kevin Hart Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Talk Show 'Hart To Heart' Before Its Premiere

Kevin Hart is all set for his upcoming 'unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered' talk show Hart to Heart. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a teaser of his talk show ahead of its premiere. The talk show is set to premiere on August 5, 2021. In the show, Hart will be seen conversing with his A-list pals over a glass of vintage wine for some truly unexpected candid conversations.

Kevin shared the teaser and wrote "Expanding my BRAND even more...This has always been a goal of mine and now it’s a reality, people!!!! Mark your calendars for August 5 and join me on my new show #HartToHeart streaming only on @PeacockTV! Let’s get it, people!!." In the teaser, Hart could be seen saying "I know what you're thinking. You're like, 'Oh Kevin, it's just a talk show, no big deal.' Wrong, people!." Hart added, "We're going to get to know one another. We drink wine here. We're going to have a Hart to Heart."

As per E! News, the hour-long episodes will take place in the comfort of Kevin's virtual wine cellar. According to the official press statement, the show "digs deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status." Hart stated, "There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic." He added, "I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud's partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it's real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine."

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart was last seen on screen in the comedy-drama movie Fatherhood based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. He will next be seen in the action-comedy movie The Man From Toronto. The movie will also feature Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin.

With Inputs from ANI/Image: AP