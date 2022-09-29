Hollywood star Will Smith was recently in the news after his altercation with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022. While Kevin hart was among the first ones to share updates about Will Smith’s well-being post the incident, he recently addressed the same and urged everyone to let them deal with the situation and recover. He went on to add that it was Chris and Will’s problem and hence they should be allowed to recover from the same.

During the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Kevin Hart addressed the Oscar 2022 slap gate and stated that people make mistakes and they should be allowed to recover. He further mentioned that it was no longer the world’s problem but Smith and Rock’s, therefore they should be the ones dealing with it.

"People make mistakes, and from mistakes, they should be allowed time to f---in' recover. And that this is no longer the world's problem — it's Will and Chris's problem. Let them deal with that. The world should step out of it and let them recover,” he said.

Hart further urged everyone to let them get back to work and figure out what they wanted to do. "Let Will recover from it. Let Chris get back to work as normal. Let two men be men and figure that out if they choose to. If they do, they do. If they don't, they don't. Will Smith is the reason why the idea of African Americans attached to global IP is normal. Studios took the gamble on more leads of colour because of the work that Will Smith, and Denzel [Washington] were doing in the beginning, right? You need the faces that are giving the universal return. So I'm not gonna s--- on Will and act like he hasn't been and wasn't that guy.,” he added.

During the DC League of Super-Pets, Kevin Hart interacted with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that Will Smith was apologetic about the incident and added that he was in a better space at present. Stating further, Hart mentioned that he hoped Will Smith and Chris Rock would find a way to find some solace in that and move on.

Image: AP