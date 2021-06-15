Kevin Jonas Celebrates World Ocean Day With Family In Bahamas, Says 'had The Best Time'

Kevin Jonas took to the seas as he celebrated World Ocean Day with his family. The singer who is known for his amazing songs posted a picture of his family as they enjoyed ocean day celebrations in the Bahamas. The family of four looked extremely happy as they donned swimming costumes and played with the dolphins. The kids of Kevin Jonas seemed extremely delighted to encounter a dolphin and even petted the aquatic animal.

Kevin Jonas visits the Bahamas with his wife Danielle and kids

Kevin Jonas took to Instagram to share a picture in which he can be seen wearing shades as he held his daughter in one arm amid the sea. His wife and child stood beside him as they petted a dolphin right in front of them. The family were clearly all smiles as they greeted the dolphin and thus seemed to be having a gala time together. Talking to the caption of the post, Kevin Jonas wrote that there was no better place to be other than the Bahamas to celebrate World Ocean Day. He further wrote that he had the best time with his family as he experienced all the beauty the seas had to offer through his vacation.

Fans too seemed amazed by the post shared by him and commented a bunch of pleasantries for the singer. Further on, Kevin Jonas also shared a video a while back when he can be seen enjoying himself beside a pool. The group all around him seemed to have a great time as they danced and enjoyed around the blue waters. Kevin Jonas comes into the frame and can be seen grooving as the people around him jumped in the water. Fans loved the video and complimented Kevin Jonas on an amazing post. The singer and his family have been vacationing at Atlantis in the Bahamas and have been sharing several pictures and videos from their trip. Fans have enjoyed these posts and have even commented praising the celebrity for the amazing posts and videos. The picture Kevin posted today with his family went on to garner over 2 lakh likes at the time of this writing and thus fans seem to be enjoying the amazing posts.

Image: Kevin Jonas Instagram

