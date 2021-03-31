Kevin Jonas Stuns Fans As He Poses With Wife Danielle Jonas In Ethnic Outfits

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas stunned their fans with amazing ethnic Indian attire. The couple donned matching outfits that simply seemed to amaze their fans. The light blue colour with the intricate patterns made fans adore the outfits that they wore, and commented about the same in the comments section. The fans were also surprised with how well the couple looked in Indian outfits. Anita Dongre shared the image of the couple wearing the outfits and complimented their style. Fans in the comments seemed to absolutely love the design and wrote about it and even tagged their friends to check out the picture.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas stun fans in Blue Ethnic attire

Anita Dongre shared the picture and mentioned that the photograph is a throwback to when Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas wore these outfits. She wrote that Danielle wore their signature crop top and Kevin wore their timeless Hiranya Bandi. Further on, the designer used several hangtags and ended the caption. The fans of the couple seemed absolutely amazed by the style sported by the couple. They praised them for their attire of choice and marvelled at how good they looked in Indian attires.

Fans also praised the designer for her amazing choice of outfit. They wrote how impressed they were with the designs in the comments and mentioned that they loved the work by the designer. They mentioned that they wished to have similar designs once again and thus complimented the designer on her style that she incorporated a while back. Fans also posted a bunch of emojis praising the couple for their stunning look. They called them beautiful and elegant and posted a number of heart and smiley emojis in the comments section of the post.

A while back, fans were also awestruck by the Holi pictures put out by Priyanka Chopra where she was seen celebrating the festival of colours with her family. Nick Jonas and his parents were seen in the picture, covered in colours and appeared to have played around and celebrated the festival. Priyanka herself was seen in all smiles with her husband as she posed along with the family for the amazing picture.

Source: Kevin Jonas Instagram

