Kevin Smith On 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Oscars Snub: 'That's Why No One Watches It'

The nominations of Oscars 2022 recently rolled out recognizing some of the biggest films of the year with the likes of Don't Look Up, The Power Of The Dog, Dune and more. From Andrew Garfield to Kristen Stewart and from Flee to Writing With Fire, fans and critics appeared somewhat satisfied with the versatile list of nods this year. However, debates were bound to happen as many brought out the list of artists and ventures that were snubbed this year.

One of the biggest debates online was caused due to Spider-Man: No Way Home multiple Oscars snubs. Having earned a single nomination for Best Visual Effects, fans and critics alike believed that the movie, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing and critically acclaimed films of all time, was snubbed from a number of nominations including Best Picture. After Andrew Garfield and Jimmy Kimmel voiced their opinions on the same, Kevin Smith raged on about it in his podcast in harsh words.

Kevin Smith reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscars 2022 snub

As per a report from IndieWire, Kevin Smith, who has films like Clerks, Cop Out and Tusk to his directorial credit, reacted to the Tom Holland-starrer superhero flick getting snubbed from multiple Oscars 2022 nominations on his FatMan Beyond podcast. ''What the ****?'', he began, ''They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest f***** movie of like the last three years?”

He further asserted, ''Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like f*** make a populist choice, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for god’s sakes,'' He also ranted about showing love to the British actor and concluded, ''I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they have nominated for best picture…”

During an interview with THR, Andrew Garflied, who returned to New York City in his web suit in the Academy-nominated film, reacted to its snub by saying, ''That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected'' Spider-Man: No way Home, which grossed over $1.7 billion across the world at the box office, will against Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die and Shang-Chi in the Best Visual Effects category.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/thatkevinsmith