Kevin Smith Reveals He Saw Ben Affleck The 'happiest' During His Wedding With Jennifer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time in a dreamy ceremony in Georgia, with their close friends and family members in attendance. While the official pictures of the wedding were recently unveiled by Jennifer Lopez, filmmaker Kevin Smith dropped a delightful piece of information revealing how he saw Ben Affleck the happiest during their wedding.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith talks about Bennifer’s wedding ceremony in Georgia

According to People, Kevin Smith, who has collaborated with Ben Affleck for movies namely Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), and 2004's Jersey Girl, recently talked about the intimate wedding ceremony of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia and revealed how the groom never looked better than he's looked his entire life while adding how he looked like a God cut from marble. He went on to reveal how Affleck looked healthy and happy while adding how he was radiating joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back.

Kevin Smith, who is collaborating with Benn Affleck in the upcoming Clerk 3, further revealed how Jennifer and Ben were in deep crazy love and added how the wedding would make even a hardcore cynic believe in romance and belief in love. Jennifer and Ben’s wedding in Georiga was reportedly attended by more than 100 people with Jay Shetty officiating the ceremony.

According to Daily Mail, it was recently revealed that the newly-wed duo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together having a romantic meal in Italy during their second honeymoon. The pictures depicted Lopez donning a white gown with puffed sleeves while Affleck sported a casual blue t-shirt and pants. Moreover, some other pictures of them also surfaced online in which they were seen riding on a boat together while being indulged in an intense conversation.

Image: AP/Instagram/@thatkevinsmith