Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault; Actor To Appear In UK Court

American actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault. Additionally, he is also charged with 'causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent'. The alleged cases took place between March 2005 and August 2008 in London and one in western England in April 2013.

Earlier, the Crown Prosecution Service stated that it had 'authorized criminal charges' on the four sexual assault counts. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Kevin Spacey to appear in U.K. court

As per a report from Variety, the 62-year-old actor will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16 morning. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the same on Monday, June 13.

As per Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, the charges against the actor followed a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police. After initially revealing that the actor was charged, the prosecutors clarified that the charges were authorised and yet to be formally charged by the police.

At the time of authorisation of the charges, the House of Cards was in the US and was facing the possibility of being extradited to the UK. However, as per Variety, the actor decided to 'voluntarily appear' in a British court. A spokesperson for Spacey released a statement to 'Good Morning America' where the actor talked about proving his innocence.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

As per AP, a man, who is now in his 40s, claimed that the Hollywood actor sexually abused him twice in 2015. Another victim alleged that the veteran actor sexually assaulted him in 2013 in Gloucestershire and a third person alleged that Spacey engaged in sexual acts against his will in 2008.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP