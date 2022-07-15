Kevin Spacey Dropped From '1242: Gateway To The West' Amid Sexual Assault Charges

Popular Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has lost another project in the wake of the sexual assault charges levelled against him. The Oscar-winning actor found himself in legal trouble after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK. However, even though the actor entered a plea about not being guilty of the charges on Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, he was still dropped from playing the lead role in the historical drama,1242: Gateway to the West.

Kevin Spacey dropped from 1242: Gateway to the West

As per the reports of Variety, Kevin Spacey will no longer star in 1242: Gateway to the West which is based on Mongolian warrior Genghis Khan. The news came after Spacey's plea on Thursday. Producer Bill Chamberlain confirmed to the portal that with the backdrop of several sexual cases against Spacey he will be replaced from the project where he was supposed to play the role of a holy man who lead the defenders of the Hungarian castle against one of Genghis Khan’s invading armies. With Spacey's exit, makers are on the hunt for a new lead who could take the House of Cards actor's place in the period drama film.

For the unversed, this is not the first instance where Kevin has lost a project, earlier the actor was shown exit doors in 2017 from the Netflix political series House of Cards in which he played the role of Frank Underwood for a long time.

More about Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case

The 62 -year-old actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. Detailing the charges, a 40-year-old individual claimed that he was assaulted by him in 2005. Another alleged that he was forced to indulge in sexual acts without his consent with the actor in 2008, whereas, the other claimed he was assaulted in 2013 in Gloucestershire. Spacey was also accused of sexual assault by multiple men during the Harvey Weinstein case. All of these instances have impacted his personal and professional life. However, in June, the actor appeared in court following the charges against him and was granted unconditional bail after his attorney mentioned he needed to return back to the United States between the court dates.

IMAGE: AP