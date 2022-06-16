Kevin Spacey Granted Unconditional Bail In Sexual Assault Case In London

Kevin Spacey recently appeared in a UK court following charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men. The actor was expected to confirm his name at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court, while also addressing that he understood the charges read out to him.

The judge has now set July 14 as the date of the next hearing, while granting unconditional bail after Kevin's lawyer said the actor needed to return to the United States between the court dates. Spacey's legal aid also told the court he "strenuously denies" all criminal allegations levelled against him, according to CNN.

Kevin Spacey gets bail after being charged with four counts of sexual assault

Three of the four sexual assault counts against the House of Cards actor are against men. Two of the four instances are said to have occurred in March 2005, one in August 2008 and another in April 2013. The Crown Prosecution Service has also detailed how one charge was of the actor "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” in 2008.

