Kevin Spacey Hopeful Of Acquittal In Sexual Assault Case, Looks Forward To Resuming Work

Actor Kevin Spacey is inching closer to his sexual assault trial in London scheduled to begin on June 16. Spacey stands accused of four counts of sexual assault. Prior to this, Spacey was acquitted by a jury in a lengthy trial held in the United States. The actor has now come out expressing confidence in being hired as soon as he is acquitted a second time.

4 things you need to know

Kevin Spacey was accused under the #MeToo movement in October 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp.

A New York jury acquitted Spacey of the charges levied by Rapp. One of the two others who had accused Spacey passed away while the other refused to testify in court.

Spacey has returned to 'acting' with a voice role in thriller Control, with director Gene Fallaize also defending having him on the cast.

Spacey's UK sexual assault trial will begin on June 16 at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Kevin Spacey hopeful for an acquittal in UK trial

Shortly before his UK trial commences, Spacey has come out with remarks about the near future of his acting career. He has stated how "people are ready to hire (him)" as soon as the sexual assault charges are dropped against him. In an interview with an international publication, the actor has further elaborated how producers are waiting to work with him as soon as he is cleared of the charges.

(Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards | Image: Twitter)

Spacey also stated that he holds the media responsible for turning him into a "monster". Spacey contrasted the media's portrayal of him to the public's reception of the charges levied against him. He enunciated that he has only experienced love. He said, "The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection."

Spacey has a voice role in thriller Control

The actor has stated that the ongoing accusations in his life and the ramifications they have had on his career, have made him feel like he has to start all over again. This has come in the form of a voice role in the film Control. Director Gene Fallaize on being questioned about having Spacey on the team, curtly responded, "Nobody stops listening to Michael Jackson", alluding to how the late singer's music popular despite sexual assault charges against him.