Kevin Spacey Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack Scare, Says 'life Is Fragile'

‘House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a heart attack during the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan.

Luckily, after undergoing an MRI scan, the ‘Superman Returns’ star learned that everything is normal and he's so "grateful" for it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When giving a speech at the festival's closing ceremony on Monday, October 2, the 64-year-old first told the crowd: "It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is - for all of us."

"I experienced something here today that was unexpected. I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds," he added, 'The Sun' reported.

"I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the (...) medical centre."

"I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI," the Academy Awards winner continued detailing. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."

Spacey’s health scare came months after he was cleared of sexual assault charges.

He was acquitted of seven charges of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity by a court in London on July 26.

After he was found not guilty by jurors at Southwark Crown Court in London, Kevin told reporters outside the court, "I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision."

The former 'House of Cards' star went on to note: "I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all of those who took care of us every single day."