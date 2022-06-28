Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case To Be Subject Of 2-part Documentary 'Spacey Unmasked'

Popular Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey recently found himself in legal trouble when he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK. A recent report by Collider has now confirmed that the details of the actor's legal battle will be the subject of an upcoming 2-part documentary Spacey Unmasked. This is currently the working title of the project, which is subject to change.

Kevin Spacey documentary

The documentary has been commissioned by British broadcaster Channel 4 and will focus o the 'rise and fall' of the actor. It will shed light on his childhood and will give the audience a glimpse into his life. It will also see his rise to the top and how the multiple sexual assault allegations impacted his career and professional life.

Dorothy Byrne, one of the executive producers of the documentary interacted with Collider and called Kevin Spacey one of the industry's 'most highly honoured and admired' actors. She mentioned that the upcoming documentary, Spacey Unmasked will include some never-seen-before footage from his career and will also include details about the sexual assault allegations against him and the court case that followed.

Kevin Spacey sexual assault case

The Usual Suspects actor appeared in court following the charges against him and was granted unconditional bail after his attorney mentioned he needed to return back to the United States between the court dates. The next hearing is now scheduled for July 14. The attorney also mentioned that the actor strenuously denies the claims of the various individuals against him, as per a report by CNN.

What did Kevin Spacey do?

The House of Cards actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. Daily Mail reported that a 40-year-old individual claimed that he was assaulted by the actor in 2005. Another alleged that he was forced to indulge in sexual acts without his consent with the actor in 2008, while yet another claimed he was assaulted in 2013 in Gloucestershire. Spacey was also accused of sexual assault by multiple men during the Harvey Weinstein case, which had a major impact on his professional life.

Image: Instagram/@kevinspacey