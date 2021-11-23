Kevin Spacey To Pay 'House Of Cards' Studio $31mn Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay nearly $31m to a studio following a breach of contract. The studio, which is responsible for making the popular Netflix show, House of Cards, faced losses after Spacey's abrupt exit from the show when sexual harassment allegations emerged against the US actor. According to the legal documents made public on Monday, the production company MRC has sought compensation for lost revenue after the actor lost his starring role.

According to BBC, the 62-year-old, who starred as a 'conniving politician' in House of Cards, was earlier accused of creating a "toxic" work environment on the sets owing to his 'crude comments' and 'touching young staffers' without consent. Kevin Spacey has faced several such allegations since 2017, however, he has denied any wrongdoing.

Kevin Spacey to pay $31m following abuse claims

The 'secret ruling' was made last year but came into public purview on Monday after the lawyers for MRC studio 'filed a court petition' confirming the award. Both MRC and Netflix had fired the actor from the show and wrote him out. This led to a loss of millions of dollars as they had already commenced working on the next season, the arbitration papers say, as per US media reports.

The American Beauty star is said to have breached the provisions of 'both the Acting and Executive Producing Agreements' that set the standards for workplace conduct. He has also breached the studio's harassment policy. His allegations came amid the rise of the #MeToo movement, which also saw Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein face immense wrath.

January 2019 is when MRC filed the lawsuit, wanting to recover the costs while claiming that the star violated their sexual harassment policy. It has now been confirmed that the ruling was made in the studio's favour, with Spacey and his production companies, Trigger Street Productions and M Profitt Productions have been asked to pay the lawyer fees, damages and court costs.

