Kevin Spacey To Star In Major Film ‘1242 – Gateway To The West' Since Assault Accusations

House of Cards fame star Kevin Spacey who faced a number of accusations of sexual assault, has bagged a new film. Amid all the accusations, the actor was practically blacklisted and was left with no work. Now, Spacey has been confirmed to star in the historical drama 1242 – Gateway to the West, which will be on sale at Cannes Market.

The UK/Hungarian/Mongolian co-production represents Spacey’s biggest feature to date since several people accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017. Apart from Spacey, the film also features an ensemble star cast, including Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Terence Stamp, and newcomers Jeremy Neumark-Jones and Genevieve Florence.

Kevin Spacey bags big project amid facing sexual assault allegations

According to Deadline, the principal photography will commence in October 2022 in Hungary and Mongolia. The upcoming film is being helmed by veteran Hungarian director Peter Soos while the story has been penned by Aron Horvath and Joan Lane. The film has been backed and produced by Bill Chamberlain and Kornel Sipos.

For the unknown, a few of the cases against the actor have been dropped and Spacey's attempts to have a judge throw Rapp's case out of court have been unsuccessful. Other than this, there are 20 more anonymous accusations that were revealed to have been filed against him by staff at the Old Vic theatre in London during his time as creative director there, including three who contacted the police.

According to the International media outlet, the upcoming film revolves around the story of Genghis Khan’s grandson Batu Khan, who was elected commander in chief of the western part of the Mongol empire. A skilled military commander, he won battles from China to Persia and was given responsibility for the invasion of Europe but in 1242, Khan, after being confronted by a deeply spiritual man and a castle in Hungary, halts his invasion of Europe and ultimately it causes his downfall.

Spacey won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in American Beauty, a 1999 film in which he played a frustrated suburban father who lusts after his daughter’s best friend. In November, an arbitrator said Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind the Netflix political thriller $31 million because of losses they incurred after his firing.

IMAGE: Instagram/kevinspacey