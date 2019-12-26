Kevin Spacey Tries To 'kill With Kindness' This Christmas Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

In October 2017, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp. After that, many men came forward and accused the American Beauty actor of the same. This cost Spacey the sixth season of his popular Netflix show, House Of Cards. However, in a newly released video, Kevin Spacey seems to be asking for forgiveness.

Kevin Spacey asks for forgiveness on Christmas

In a newly released video on YouTube, Kevin Spacey is seen donning the role of his House Of Cards character, Frank Underwood and asked for “kindness”. This comes in just amidst all the sexual allegations that numerous people have lodged against him ever since Anthony Rapp came out and publicly lashed the actor for sexually assaulting Rapp in 1986. In the video, Spacey is seen to be wearing a red sweater and warming himself as he sits next to a bonfire.

Kevin Spacey started the minute-long video by saying “You didn't think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” He also said that the previous year has been “pretty good” and that he is happy to have his health back. He also said that wants to cast his vote “for more good in this world” hinting at the upcoming 2020 US Elections.

Kevin Spacey also said that he is “dead serious” about his comment. The once-celebrated actor fell from grace in the slew of sexual assault cases that were thrown at him during the #MeToo movement. His character from Netflix’s House Of Cards was also killed off in the final season.

The actor has denied all the allegations against him. However, earlier this year, a man charged Kevin Spacey with a civil suit saying that Spacey assaulted him when he was 18 years old. The criminal charges against the actor remain.

Check out Kevin Spacey’s video here:

