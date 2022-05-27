Kevin Spacey's 'Peter Five Eight' Producers Back Actor Amid Sexual Assault Charges

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK. The decision comes after a thorough investigation by the Metropolitan Police based on evidence gathered. After the verdict, Spacey received support from the producers of his latest film, Peter Five Eight.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained the statement shared by the producers on the sexual assault charges levied against the actor, which read, "While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen," the statement read.

Kavin Spacey receives support from Peter Five Eight producers

Adding to it, the producers claimed that the production house has no great knowledge of the allegations, however, they feel that the court should 'determine the validity of allegations' levelled against Spacey. "The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believes it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal,” the statement from the producers added.

Spacey's upcoming film Peter Five Eight is a mystery thriller bankrolled by Mad Honey and LTD Films and is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the public agency conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, has ordered criminal charges against the 62-year-old actor for four counts of sexual assault against three men who are now in their 30s and 40s, the CPS Special Crime Division announced on Thursday morning.

The actor will return to the big screen after sexual assault and misconduct allegations derailed his career in 2017. Daily Mail reported that the Crown Prosecution Service has revealed that one man, who is now 40-years-old claims that the actor sexually assaulted him twice in 2005. Another individual claimed that Spacey forced him to engage in sexual acts without his consent in 2008. A third individual claimed that he was assaulted by the actor in 2013 in Gloucestershire. It is pertinent to note that the actor has the right to a fair trial, however, no trial date has been set for the same. Spacey was earlier accused of sexual assault by multiple men during the Harvey Weinstein case, which took the Hollywood industry by storm.

IMAGE: Instagram/kevinspacey