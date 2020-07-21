Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Selling Christian Cowan's Runway Sample Dress On Family Site

Recently, designer Christian Cowan accused the reality show star Khloe Kardashian of trying to sell a dress from his sample collection on her family's consignment website. Christian Cowen slammed Khloe Kardashian on Instagram and claimed that the dress was just 'loaned' to her. However, a report published in an online portal claims that Khloe had been given the dress as a gift through her stylist and was never informed that it was a loan.

Christian Cowan: 'I emailed you thrice'

Christian Cowan shared a screenshot taken from the Kardashian Kloset site, under Khloe's collection section and demanded to know why the item was up for sale. Adding to the same, Christian Cowan informed Kardashian that he had mailed her office thrice to get some clarity about the situation, however, no response was issued. Reportedly, the designer who ‘gifted’ Khloe Kardashian the dress, never asked for it back. On the site, the garment was put up for $1,300 USD. Cowan is a very renowned fashion designer in the west and many Hollywood stars like Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have sported his designs at various functions.

Khloe Kardashian recently made it to the news when it was reported that she and Tristan Thompson are giving their relationship ‘another try’, as the duo reportedly rekindled their romance as they self-isolate together in California with their daughter True. Tristan Thompson is working hard to prove himself worthy and has been a great dad to his daughter True, claims a report published in a leading news daily. The report further added that Khloe Kardashian had stood by Tristan even when the NBA player cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2017. If the reports are to be believed, Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson in February 2019 after learning he shared an intimate relationship with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Meanwhile, Khloe is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

