Ever since the final episode of The Kardashians aired, Khloe Kardashian has been garnering a lot of attention as the episode was all about her split from Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her. Recently, a report by gossip account DeuxMoi revealed that the 37-year-old was 'seeing another NBA player' which fueled the speculations about her new romance even more.

Khloe Kardashian's fans are curious to know if the reports are true and recently a fan account questioned the rumoured romance, here's how she reacted:

Khloe Kardashian addresses dating rumours with NBA star

A fan account, a fan account took to its Instagram account and wrote, "Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn't need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will! @deuxmoi". Responding to this, Khloe said that the rumours aren't true, she is currently focusing on her daughter and herself.

She wrote, "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

The finale episode of The Kardashians featured the reality star and Tristan's split during which the former opened up about how she felt after finding out about Tristan's baby with Maralee Nichols through the news. Khloe took to her Twitter account and wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is, We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

Moreover, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were also furious at the basketball player and hoped that Khloe would soon call it off.

Khloe Kardashian meets ex Tristan Thompson for Father's Day lunch

The former couple continues to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Over the weekend, the NBA player and Good American co-founder were spotted with each other for a lunch date in Sagebrush Cantina, California with their daughter True to celebrate Father's Day. Glimpses from the duo's recent outing are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles.

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian