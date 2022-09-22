Khloe Kardashian Addresses Sister Kim's Comment On Tristan Thompson's Infidelity

After facing several ups and downs in their on-and-off relationship, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson parted ways in 2021. The duo share a baby daughter True Thompson together and it was revealed that the duo became parents to their second baby together via surrogacy. In the recent teaser clip of The Kardashians season 2, Khloe Kardashian was seen talking about how Kim Kardashian reacted after learning that Tristan Thompson was having a child with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian gets emotional addressing Tristan’s infidelity

According to the recent clip from The Kardashians season 2, Khloe Kardashian was seen opening up about the time she learnt about Tristan Thompson having a baby with someone else and added how she was not ready to talk about it nor cry about the same. She said, "There is something that I do need to talk about. That day when you guys were shooting with Kim about Tristan and you guys found out that Tristan was having a baby with somebody else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about and, um, I don’t even wanna cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I want to say Tristan and I – I am having another baby."

Moreover, while getting emotional, Khloe went on to add that she just wanted to protect her mental well-being as well as her surrogates and mentioned that it was a lot for her to go through. “And obviously it’s just really private and I don’t want this to get out because I want to protect my mental wellbeing as well as the surrogates and all of that. It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” she added.

Khloe Kardashian later shed light on the season one finale episode when her family learnt about Thompson’s infidelity and revealed how her sister Kim stated that it was a sign that she shouldn’t have another baby with Tristan. She went on to reveal that it was then she told Kim that did an embryo transfer a couple of days ago. "I mean it’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience, I think. It's been so hard. I don't want to celebrate anything," added Khloe as she broke into tears.

On the other hand, a Hollywood Life report earlier claimed that Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time and even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.

Image: AP