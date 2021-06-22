Khloe Kardashian & Beau Tristan Thompson Part Ways Again Amid Infidelity Rumours?

Khloe Kardashian and beau Tristan Thompson have reportedly parted ways, yet again, amid the ongoing rumours about the latter's loyalty in their courtship. After rekindling their relationship last year, the celebrity couple has apparently called it quits, revealed a couple of sources to an online portal as the professional basketball player was recently spotted "acting single" at a party. It was reported that it has been a few weeks now since Khloe and Tristain broke up with each other, but they will continue to co-parent their daughter True Thompson.

Has Khloe and Tristan's relationship really come to an end?

While Khloe Kardashian extensively spoke about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on part two of the KUWTK reunion special with Andy Cohen on Sunday. Now, two days into the premiere of the reunion episode's part two, speculations are rife that the co-founder of Good American and the NBA player have decided to go separate ways. A source spilt the beans on Khloe and Tristan's breakup to ET and revealed that the latter had attended a birthday party at Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles, last Friday and he was seen "acting very single" throughout the night.

The source further revealed that the Kardashians were also sent invitations for the party but none of them showed up. However, the couple has reportedly decided to continue to co-parent their 3-year-old munchkin True in a "healthy" and "loving" way. On the other hand, another source told the portal that the former love birds ended their relationship a couple of weeks ago as Khloe decided it was time to call their romance off after the new infidelity allegations despite giving Tristan multiple chances. Furthermore, if the grapevines are to be believed, True's parents are on good terms with each other because Khloe wants to have a good relationship with her daughter's father.

Meanwhile, during the Keeping Up with The Kardashians reunion special, Khloe Kardashian has also opened up her equation with Tristain and addressed whether she'll be able to trust his fidelity amid the ongoing cheating rumours. The 36-year-old explained to host Andy, "I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way." She added, "I just have to trust. I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else."

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM