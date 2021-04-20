Khloe Kardashian And Daughter Twin In Purple In Latter’s Pastel-themed Birthday Party

American model and television personality Khloe Kardashian is known for her extravagant lifestyle. Khloe Kardashian's daughter True turned three years old on April 12, 2021. Khloe threw an over the top birthday party for her three-year-old. While Khloe and true share a special and strong bond, they often twin with their outfits. They chose the same when it came to True's third birthday and got dressed in purple coloured dresses.

Khloe Kardashian twins with her three-year-old

Khloe chose to twin with her daughter True at her birthday party. The two wore purple coloured dresses at the pastel themed party. Khloe recently took to her Instagram to share pictures from True's magical party. She captioned the photos with a 'purple heart' emoji. She also posed with her family and friends, including her mom, Kris Jenner and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The post garnered millions of likes and thousands of comments within a few hours. Fans of the model are drooling over True's birthday party. For the decoration, Khloe chose pastel coloured balloons so did she for her and True's dress. Several celebrities commented on Khloe and True's photos. Olivia Pierson wrote 'Love this dress on you Klo!! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜' while Natalie Halcro wrote, 'The prettiest birthday girl ðŸ˜ðŸ’•ðŸ’˜'' in the comment section. Fans of the model also showered 'heart' and 'heart eyes' emojis on the photos.

Some more glimpses from True's birthday party

Khloe also shared a series of photos from True's birthday party decoration. She shared her joy of throwing parties and said, "The more you celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate! ðŸ’œ." She mentioned that her guest list was small due to the COVID-19 crisis, yet the decoration was outrageous. Khloe further thanked her planners for the decoration while calling it a 'pastel dream'.

True Thompson's trivia

True Thompson is the daughter of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. They conceived her on April 12, 2018. The three live together in Los Angeles and share a strong bond with each other. True, who is the youngest of all the Kardashians and Jenners, is one of the most pampered kids in the family. She often appears on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram wall as the two share a strong mother-daughter bond.

Promo Image Source: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

