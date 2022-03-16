Khloe Kardashian & Ex Trey Songz Spark Dating Rumours As They Attend Justin Bieber's Party

Khloe Kardashian, who was embroiled in a series of controversial events with ex Tristan Thompson, seems to be moving on as she recently ignited dating rumours with Trey Songz at a private party. Hosted by pop star Justin Bieber, the party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood saw Kardashian and her former flame Trey getting close, as per Page Six reports.

An insider quipped that the duo sat next to each other 'in the same booth at the soiree' and also engaged in 'one-on-one' conversations throughout the whole evening. Bieber's private bash was an exclusive one, with the guest list being limited to only 20 people.

Khloe Kardashian sparks romance rumours with Trey Songz at Justin Bieber's party

As per the publication, the duo made sure that they had their 'alone time', despite Khloe's bodyguard always being stationed at close quarters. The reality star and Trey's (real name -Tremaine Aldon Neverson) relationship dates back to 2016 when they were spotted indulging in PDA at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. This outing was followed by another 'intimate Topgolf' getaway.

The duo later attended American comedian Kevin Hearts wedding to Eniko, but the nature of their relationship was 'never quite clear'. Page Six sources quipped that despite the duo 'seriously dating' and having a 'great relationship, the timing of their romance wasn't aligning well with a 'full-blown commitment'.

Shortly after, Khloe went public with her and Tristan Thompson's relationship. the duo had a tumultuous relationship, with the NBA star recently confirming that he fathered another woman's child. Issuing a public apology to Khloe, Thompson had then mentioned," Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry." The duo shares a 3-year-old daughter, True.

Only recently an insider hold E News that Khloe is moving on from Thompson, and getting out there. "She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new,” it stated.

Image:INSTAGRAM/@TREYSONGZ/ AP