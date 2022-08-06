Khloe Kardashian And Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Child Together: Report

After facing several ups and downs in their relationship, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second child together. The news of the baby's arrival was announced about a month after the couple confirmed that they were expecting a second child via surrogacy. To note, the couple already shares a daughter named True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson blessed with a baby boy

As per the reports of People, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy has arrived via the process of surrogacy. The rep. also told the portal that the couple and the Kardashian-Jenner family have not yet decided on the name of the baby.

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan had always had an on-and-off relationship as the couple started dating each other in 2016, following which they were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting again. However, after multiple cheating scandals, Khloe and Tristan finally parted ways, but the couple continue to co-parent their child. To note, Thompson also has a son named Prince who he shares with ex-Jordan Craig and a son, Theo with Maralee Nichols.

More about Khloe's pregnancy

Earlier, a representative of Khloe Kardashian told People that The Kardashians star will soon be a mother of two and revealed that she is expecting a baby via surrogacy with her ex-Tristan Thompson. The rep further urged everyone’s kindness and privacy so that the duo could focus on their family. Moreover, it was also asserted that Khloe and Tristan were not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

The rep stated, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Image: AP