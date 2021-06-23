Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Officially Called It Quits: Report

After over a year of speculations that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, the couple has officially called it quits once again. The couple, who is parent to the three-year-old True Thompson, has been in an on-again, off-again relationship for a while now. The rumours of Tristan's infidelity caused a rift in Khloe and Tristan's relationship.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially over

According to E! Online, Khloe and Tristan broke up "very recently". Over the course of the pandemic, the couple was rumoured to be reconciling despite the rumours. The KUWTK star's concerns once again arose because of Tristan's infidelity. The couple had been working on the rumours for the past few weeks, but Khloe "lost all her trust" in Tristan and feels betrayed by him. She has made a decision that she won't go back to him.

But despite their breakup, the couple's equation as True Thompson's parents will not change. Khloe is said to have a clear idea of how to co-parent with Tristan. She will make efforts to ensure that her relationship with Tristan Thompson won't affect True's relationship with her father or the time he spends with her. The couple has been co-parenting True for a while now. A source revealed to the website that they saw each other last week to co-parent True Thompson, but they are not involved romantically.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship first took a hit in 2019, when Tristan was embroiled in a cheating scandal. He was alleged to be seeing other women, other than his then-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. He was also linked up with Jordyn Woods. People magazine had reported that the Kardashian family was "very heartbroken" over Tristan's cheating news. But the news that Khloe and Tristan are back together in 2020 was definitely true if her Instagram post on Tristran's birthday was anything to go by.

Khloe Kardashian has been associated with her sister Kourtney and Kim and the trio run the clothing boutique named D-A-S-H. The family shot to fame after appearing on the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show is going off-air in June 2021 after a run of 20 seasons. The cast of KUWTK is sharing their memories and tidbits from their encounters in the reunion episodes hosted by Andy Cohen.

(Image: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.