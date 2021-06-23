Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Timeline Till Recent Break-up

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have always made headlines due to their relationship. Multiple cheating scandals of Tristan Thompson have always been an issue in the relationship. Yet again the couple has decided to part ways after the NBA player was accused of cheating on Khloe again. The relationship has had its share of obstacles and obstructions but the two had survived till now. Let's take a look at the timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Khloe and Tristan’s dating rumours start

In 2016, the dating rumours about the couple started when Khloe and Tristan were seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub, Bootsy Bellows, minutes after each other

Khloe and Tristan spend holidays together

In December of 2016, the two spent the holiday of Christmas and New Year together. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian made an appearance on Tristan’s Instagram as the couple wished their fans on the holiday and wrote, “Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.” In the post, the couple were seen twinning with each other in white fur coats. After this, Tristan also appeared in the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and became a regular in it.

Khloe and Tristan become pregnant

In December of 2017, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself with a baby bump. She shared the news of her pregnancy with the world and said that her greatest dream has come true. In the post, she also thanked Tristan for loving her the way he does.

Khloe’s baby shower

In March 2018, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated their baby shower in Hotel Bel-Air. The venue was decorated with pink balloons and all the attendees also wore different shades of pink for the occasion as it was previously revealed that the couple is going to have a daughter. Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner was also seen attending the event. The venue was also decorated with a neon sign which read, ‘Baby Thompson’.

Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations

In April 2018, many news sources published a video of the NBA player getting cosy and kissing different women in clubs and lounges. This incident occurred just a few days before Khloe’s due date. Later Kim Kardashian revealed that Khloe was very upset when she got to know about the allegations.

Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a daughter

On April 12, Khloe gave birth to True Thompson in a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio. A few days later, the new mother took to her Instagram and wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”.

Khloe and Tristan get back together

In May 2018, Khloe and Tristan were seen together having a meal in a restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio. Many sources close to the couple revealed that the couple were back together.

Khloe and Tristan break up due to infidelity

In February of 2019, the couple broke up again when it was reported that Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods. A source said to media outlets that the pair have trust issues again and that everyone is very disappointed. Khloe also said that she did not talk to Jordyn after the incident.

Tristan wished Khloe on her birthday after the breakup

Tristan took to his Instagram and wished Khloe on her birthday in June 2020. He wrote, “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️?.”.

Khloe Kardashian says the couple are together

In the second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian finale episode, Khloe Kardashian revealed that they became close again while co-parenting their daughter, True and said that it worked out between the two. She added that she knows he puts a lot of effort every day. The episode was recorded in April 2021.

It has been reported that the two have called off their relationship as Tristan was found cheating on Khloe when he flirted and kissed three girls during a party recently. Khloe and Tristan are yet to provide any statement.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.