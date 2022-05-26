Khloe Kardashian Branded As 'flippant' By Fans For Terming Astroworld Tragedy As 'drama'

American media personality Khloe Kardashian recently landed into trouble after her recent remark on the Astroworld tragedy. On the most recent edition of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe was branded practically 'flippant' by fans over her comments.

Her recent remarks on the tragic Astroworld festival came as Amanda and Khloe were discussing Kim's accusations that they Photoshopped images of their daughters at Disneyland. During the interview with the podcaster, Khloe said that a picture of True was pasted over Stormi, who was actually at Disney that day, because Kylie Jenner didn't want the world to know they were at the theme park, so soon after the tragic concert.

Khloe Kardashian slammed over Astroworld tragedy remark

"She just didn't want a lot of... I think it was a time of 'drama', or something, so she didn't want Stormi out there and wanted to protect her," Khloe confessed.

Stormi, 4, is the daughter of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, and the post was shared in the months after the fatal crowd crush at Astroworld Festival, run by Jenner's partner and Stormi's father, Travis Scott. The remarks made by the star did not seem to go well with the fans who slammed her for calling the tragic incident a 'drama'.

One of the users shared a screenshot from the interview while sharing his shock over Khloe's remark. Soon after, the fans stormed the comment section with their takes on the same. One of the users wrote, "I almost can’t process how weird this is." Another user wrote, "I keep wondering what roles Khloe and Kylie played in that. Is it possible Kim did it without checking with either of them?". A third user chimed in and wrote, "She did say “it was a time of drama” aka Astroworld event," while another echoed similar sentiments and expressed her anger at the remark. "That’s an insensitive statement that makes her come off inconsiderate," the user wrote.



In the same podcast chat with host Amanda Hirsch, Khloe also opened up about her life as a single mother. The reality star revealed she does not feel lonely and does not wish to date currently. She further mentioned how she likes being busy and is also obsessed with her daughter, True, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

For the unversed, Travis Scott has been under fire after his Astroworld Music Festival in Houston last year turned tragic. 10 individuals were killed during a crowd crush at the event during the concert at the NRG Park on November 5. The concert was attended by 50,000 people and many people suffered injuries during the incident.

