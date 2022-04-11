As Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson turned four, the KUWTK star hosted a vibrant birthday party for her daughter and gave fans a sneak peek into the same on social media. The photos also gave a glimpse of how elated True Thompson was to celebrate a cat-themed birthday bash with her friends.

Khloe Kardashian has appeared on numerous tv shows namely Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Fashion Police, The X Factor, Law & Order: LA, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Flip It Like Disick, I Am Cait, Kocktails with Khloé, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated reality tv show, The Kardashians which will focus on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. The series is slated to premiere on Hulu on 14 April 2022.

Khloe Kardashian hosts True Thompson's cat-themed birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos and videos through which she gave beautiful glimpses of her daughter, True Thompson and her fun-filled birthday bash as she turned four. In the photos and videos posted to Instagram stories, Khloe's daughter can be seen sporting a cute pink outfit with her hair beautifully braided with pink ribbons while walking and exploring her cat-themed birthday party on the poolside.

In the videos shared further, Khloe Kardashian revealed how her daughter, True was having a blast as she danced blissfully in the pool. She even gave a glimpse of True's massive birthday cake which was decked up with cute edible cats and rainbows on the side. The kids were also seen enjoying themselves with the real kittens who were seen roaming around in the garden. Check out the vibrant pictures and videos from inside the birthday bash of Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson.

The glimpses from the birthday bash also revealed how Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian stepped into the party with their kids. On the other hand, Tristan Thompson revealed his presence at the party by sharing a snazzy picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian/@realtristan13