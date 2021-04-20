Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her "insecure" By Sending "much Love"

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram family very recently got to see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star respond to an internet user who essentially insinuated that one of the latest Khloe Kardashian's photos is a sign of insecurity. As one will soon see, the youngest of the Armenian Kardashian sisters posted a picture of herself wearing what appears to be a one-piece outfit that has prints of various shades of blue on it, reminding one of the kinds of skin colour that the central characters of James Cameron's Avatar had. The picture did, however, garner love and appreciation from many of Khloe Kardashian's Instagram followers. Some of those responses can be found below.

Khloe Kardashian dons an Avatar-esque suit:

The response from one of Khloe's Instagram followers, who got clapped back at by the star herself:

This isn't the first time when Khloe, 36, has been subjected to social media bullying and trolling. Several instances in the past have seen the netizens commenting on Khloe Kardashian's photos that can be categorized as body-shaming. Ever so often, the reality television show star has not shied away from responding to them in her own unique manner. Occasionally, the starlet even took to the photo-sharing site in order to share cryptic messages about societal expectations, personal energy conservation, and following one's own path.

A peek into Khloe Kardashian's philosophical side:

As far as Khloe Kardashian's professional commitments are concerned, she will be seen in the upcoming final season of the eponymous television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the business front, Khloe Kardashian is at the helm of Good American, a clothing brand that produces outfits for people of all shapes and sizes, as the prime focus of the brand in question is inclusivity. Details regarding Khloe's other endeavours are scarce. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

