Khloe Kardashian Confirms Being COVID Positive After Sister Kim Faced Flak Over B'day Bash

Model Khloe Kardashian who has been tested COVID positive recently revealed in the short teaser of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she is quarantined in her room and will be fine in a few days. Kardashian said in the clip that her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing. The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West drew criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic.

Kloe Kardashian tests coronavirus positive

Kim who ringed on her birthday on a private island along with close friends and family received flak from people and fans for traveling amid the pandemic. The actress shared a host of picture s on Twitter from the lavish bash and thanked her fortunate life for being able to celebrate the special day so lavishly. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked. While captioning one of the pictures, the beauty mogul wrote that all her family and friends had to undergo 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, in order to celebrate the birthday on a private island.

Read: Is Khloe Kardashian Back With Tristan Thompson? Here's What Their Social Media Suggests

Read: Khloe Kardashian And Scott Disick Prank Kris Jenner; See Preview

She went on to share how they all "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”. As soon as the posts went up, it got heavily criticized by netizens who wrote in the comments that they felt like Kim was mocking the "poor" people. Several other netizens commented that if she is aware of how “Privileged” she is, she could have donated money to charity instead of flaunting her luxurious life on social media.

In the video, Kris Jenner has also mentioned how she has been feeling about the whole situation. She says that she has been trying to get in touch with top doctors through phone calls so that she can provide Khloe with some help.

Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Flak For Flaunting Wealth During Pandemic Yet Calling Herself "humble"

Read: Kim Kardashian Celebrates B'day On Private Island, Says 'couldn’t Think Of A Better Way'

(Imae credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.