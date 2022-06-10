Khloe Kardashian Drops Cute Pictures Of Daughter True Snuggling With Pet; 'Pure Happiness'

Khloe Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson is currently winning hearts on the internet with her cute pictures. The toddler recently posed with her pet, a feline, and her mom shared her pictures on the internet. Many celebrities, including her grandmother Kris Jenner, reacted to her photo and sent her love via comments.

The photos saw True Thompson cuddling and kissing her grey cat while giving away some adorable poses. Her kitty could be seen wearing a pink collar, which she twinned with her tulle dress. True Thompson stunned in a sleeveless pink-coloured dress with net tule. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings and white shoes. The 4-year-old looked absolutely adorable in her two cat ear buns. In the caption, Khloe Kardashian penned, "True and Grey Kitty. swipe through for what pure happiness looks like." Here are True Thompson's adorable pictures with her pet.

Many family members, including True Thompson's aunt Kylie Jenner and grandmom Kris Jenner, reacted to the photos. While Kylie Jenner wrote, "Cutie," Kris Jenner called True "Precious." Many fans also showered true with their love as one of them wrote, "Tutu all grown up and gorgeous."

Khloe Kardashian shares her daughter True with her ex-boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson. The couple was in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2016 to 2021. Khloe and Tristan welcomed True Thompson in 2018 and are currently co-parenting her.

Khloe Kardashian on True Thompson's 4th birthday

Khloe Kardashian never fails to throw her beloved daughter a stunning birthday party every year. As True Thompson turned four, Khloe Kardashian threw a kitty-themed birthday party with balloon decorations. Sharing some photos from the party, Khloe penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. In the emotional note, she wrote, "I blinked and you are 4! Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True." "My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate," she added.

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian