Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash To Billy Porter On His HIV Diagnosis: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Khloe Kardashian responding to the backlash she faced for her reusable water bottle rant to Billy Porter opening about how his role in Pose helped him during his own HIV experience, many events made headlines on June 8, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Khloe Kardashian responds to backlash

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to promote her reusable water gallon. In the video, she said she saw people buying plastic water bottles and filling up the reusable ones with water from the former. She went on to say that this ‘defeats the purpose’ of her bottle. People called her out for using so many plastic balloons for her daughter’s birthday on one hand and promoting reusable products on the other.

Khloe sure loves her plastic balloons, though. And all the countless flowers the family uses can’t be eco-friendly. https://t.co/dnqHSBcmdh #KhloeKardashian — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 8, 2021

Billy Potter in Pose

Billy Porter’s character in Pose was diagnosed with HIV in the drama series Pose. In a recent interview with People, Billy said that his character was a ‘proxy’ for his own HIV battle. He also said that the trauma of being diagnosed with HIV was ‘so difficult’ for him.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon wherein she confirmed her engagement to beau Aaron Rodgers. She also said that she and Aaron would have met for sure because she feels they were ‘meant to be together’. She also described Aaron as a ‘wonderful and incredible human being’.

Kanye West and GAP’s collaboration

Kanye West’s company Yeezy and GAP have collaborated and the first product which is soon going to be available for sale is a jacket. The jacket will be made from recycled nylon and will cost $200. Currently, it will only be available for purchase in the US.

FIRST PRODUCT OUT OF YZY X GAP. MOST KANYE THING EVER. pic.twitter.com/JGdU3Mcall — Happy Birthday Kanye West! (@didjesusdrop) June 8, 2021

The Russo Brothers share BTS video of The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers took to their Twitter handle to share the BTS video from their last day of shooting The Gray Man in the US. In the video, the brothers are seen getting into their golf carts which have respective names written on them. The caption of the video was, "Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes."

Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out...



Did we add our own sound effects? Yes. pic.twitter.com/ncjkbLtAz5 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 7, 2021

